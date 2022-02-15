DIXON SPRINGS MAN CHARGED IN TBI UNDERCOVER HUMAN TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

A Dixon Springs man has been charged in connection with a multi-law enforcement agency undercover operation aimed at curtaining human trafficking, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The undercover operation was conducted by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the TBI.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, according to the TBI. Richard C. Hoffman, 57, Dixon Springs was charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor, trafficking for commercial sex act, according to the TBI. Bond was set at $60,000. T

