COVID-19 HITS RAPID DECLINE

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the county continues to fall at a dramatic pace, paralleling a national downward trend. After rapidly increasing in January to a record number of high cases, active cases fell at a pace as rapid as the increase.

On Saturday, February 19, there were 144 active cases recorded in Smith County. That number is down from 307 active cases, recorded the previous week (February 12). Comparatively speaking, on January 29 there were 519 active cases recorded in the county.

With a vaccine, better medical treatment for the virus and the absence of a new rapidly spreading variant, health officials are optimistic the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has finally passed.

