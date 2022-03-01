STATE RECOGNIZES SMITH COUNTY YOUTH FOR VOLUNTEER EFFORT

Smith County High School student Eden Daniel was recently a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards recipient. Daniel was honored during the fourteenth annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony which recognized volunteers from 66 counties and held at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin.

The awards celebrated the efforts of 115 volunteers statewide who strived to improve their communities through service.

Daniel was a Smith County Youth Honoree recognized for the following: during her freshman year, Eden Daniel adopted the Emmanuel House as her service project. Emmanuel House is a nonprofit with an 18-month rehab program for women.

Eden organized Christmas drives and monthly donation drives, provided meals to residents, and helped raise over $4,000 for a house van.

