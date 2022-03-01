TEN COMMISSIONERS GIVING UP SEATS

The county commission will have a new look come this fall as a number of commissioners are not seeking re-election this year. Ten seated commissioners are planning to give up their positions on the commission after their term expires following the August County General Election.

The county commission is made up of 24 members, three from each of the county’s eight districts. Commission races is one of the most interesting parts of the County General Election to residents, as candidates come from various communities throughout the county, as well as its three cities.

A total of 26 commissioners are vying for the 24 seats this year. Comparatively, four years ago, when commission seats were last up for election, there were 30 candidates seeking one of 24 seats.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!