CARTHAGE CITY HALL COULD RECEIVE UPGRADES

Upgrades could soon be coming to the city hall building in Carthage. Department supervisors have been asked to provide a list of needs to the city’s council which could be discussed at next month’s (April) meeting. The topic arose during the council’s March meeting Thursday night and was listed on the agenda as “City Hall Building—Supervisors”. During Thursday night’s discussion, Police Chief Britt Davis informed council members about a few of the police department’s needs. The chief began by noting the department’s bathroom was located only a few steps away from the department’s central dispatch. In addition, the chief noted there was no space to meet with other law enforcement agencies such as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents and the Secret Service. Also, the room used to interview victims and suspects was the city’s council meeting room. In addition, the chief noted there were cosmetic issues such as broken floor tiles and the walls needed painting. “We have always tried to make do with what we have,” commented the chief.

