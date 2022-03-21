Obit – Mr. Tim Williams

Mr. Tim Williams, age 61 of Carthage, died Friday, March 18 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: mother, Carolyn Williams Claywell of Defeated Creek; siblings, Steve Williams and wife Lisa of Defeated Creek, Dian Rievley and husband Jim of Lebanon; niece and nephews, Scott Williams, Kendra Williams Stoltz and husband Matt, Brad Rievley and wife Haley, Eric Rievley; great niece and nephews, Addison, Scarlet and Owen Rievley.

Mr. Williams is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, March 23 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Anthony Dixon and Bro. Jackie Dillehay will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Scott Williams, Brad Rievley, Eric Rievley, Matt Stoltz, Joe Skelton, Cory Williams, Chris Ferrell, Jeremy Mabery; Honorary pallbearers are: Jerry Harper, Donnie Martin, Shannon Shoulders, Joe Nixon, Walter Boyd, Ronnie Russell, Ron Bargatze, Ronnie Carver, Danny Williams, Scott Edens, Dan Covington, Larry Powers..

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the American Diabetes Association.

