Obit – Mr. Gordon Hughes

Mr. Gordon Hughes, of the Four-Way-Inn community, was pronounced deceased at 3:06 p.m. Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center Emergency Room in Carthage, four days following his 86th birthday. He had become gravely ill at his Smith Branch Circle home.

Bro. Frank Bratcher officiated at the 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, March 30th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of Inspiration at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Hughes was the middle child of five children born to the late William Frank “Crat” Hughes, who died October 28, 1973 at the age of 70, and Vassie Espy Givens Hughes, who died June 11, 1987 at the age of 77, and was born Lester Gordon Hughes in the Monoville community on March 24, 1936.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ada Pauline Hughes Williams, who died January 18, 2009 at the age of 77, and a brother, Tommy Charles Hughes, who died February 21, 1996 at the age of 54.

Mr. Hughes was a veteran of the United States Army and was honorably discharged on November 30, 1967 from the Army Reserve and was a veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis under then President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Mr. Hughes was saved at an early age and was of the Baptist belief.

He was a skilled heavy equipment operator and was formerly employed by Crockett-Phillips Construction Co., in Gordonsville and later operated heavy equipment for the Alf Stewart Construction Company in Monoville, before retiring in 1998.

Surviving Mr. Hughes is his companion of over forty years, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Potts; four children, Lisa Hughes Tousley and husband, Joe, of the Defeated Creek community, Terry “Pop” Hughes and wife, Donna, of the Funns Branch community, Melissa Hughes Stewart of the Defeated Creek community, James “Trapp” Hughes of the Haydenburg community; two sisters, Mabel Hughes Spivey and Evelyn Hughes Burgess, both of Carthage; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

