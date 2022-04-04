Obit – Mrs. Ethelene Vanderpool Maynard

Mrs. Ethelene Vanderpool Maynard, age 93, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Bridge in Antioch.

Mrs. Maynard was born on November 19, 1928 in the Stonewall community of Smith County, a daughter of the late Garland Butler Vanderpool and Essie C. Durham Vanderpool. She married Atwell (Al) Mitchell Maynard on July 8, 1950 and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2009. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Maynard on May 5, 2003; two brothers, Herbert Vanderpool and Glenn Vanderpool; and one sister, Mrs. Cornelia Reed. She was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Maynard is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Allan and Jean Maynard of Mt. Juliet; granddaughter, Allison (Jamie) Zorbo of Kalamazoo, MI; four grandsons, Graysen Ingram of Mt. Juliet, Jacob Zorbo, James Zorbo and Dominick Zobro, all of Kalamazoo, MI.

Mrs. Maynard’s remains were at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home. Private services will be held for the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Maynard can be made to The Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church at the funeral home or to the The Bridge at Hickory Woods, 4220 Murfreesboro Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

Bass of Gordonsville