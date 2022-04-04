Obit – Mrs. Mattie Lucille (Luna) Hooper

Mattie Lucille (Luna) Hooper, 84, of Elmwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at NHC of Smithville.

She was born in Sparta, on August 17, 1937, to the late George and Bettie Luna. Mrs. Hooper graduated from White County High School in 1955.

Mrs. Hooper was a faithful woman who loved the Lord. She was saved in 1948 at the young age of 11 at East Sparta Freewill Baptist Church. She was a charter member of Newtown The Baptist Church in McMinnville, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years, directed Christmas plays, and was the church piano player. She lived her life as a dedicated servant of Christ sharing her testimony with many.

Mrs. Hooper was the owner of the Photo Barn in McMinnville, until she retired, and was a loving housewife. She was a very talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Mrs. Hooper was a skilled piano player and will be remembered for her love of singing and playing.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hooper were held at the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home in Smithville, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 PM with Bro. Darrell Cantrell and Bro. Martin Bell officiating. Interment followed at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in McMinnville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Junior Luna, and husband of 49 years, Aaron Hooper. She is survived by her children, Keith Hooper of Nashville, and Denise (Frank) Randolph of Elmwood, grandchildren, Nathan (Deseree) Randolph and Luke (Amanda) Randolph, and great-grandchildren, Reece Pennington, Granville Ours, Jackson Randolph, Walter Randolph, and Hazel Sue Randolph.

Pallbearers were, Luke Randolph, Nathan Randolph, Granville Ours, Norman Atnip, Jeff Winfree, Chad Young, Jackson Randolph & Reece Pennington.

On behalf of the Hooper family, a special thank you to all the nursing staff at NHC Smithville and Avalon Hospice Care of McMinnville for their kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to our loved one.

Love – Cantrell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Hooper family.

