Sheriff, county mayor offices decided in May not August

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

What’s important for residents to know about the county’s first ever Democratic and Republican primary elections is two of the county’s top offices will be decided on May 3 and not the August County General Election as has always been tradition.

May’s Democratic and Republican primary elections essentially divides the county’s traditional August County General election into two elections. Some races, including those for full-time, will be decided with the May election while others will not be decided until the August General Election.

For instance in the race for sheriff, incumbent Sheriff Steve Hopper is being challenged by Scott Moore. Both are running in the Republican Primary Election and will not face opposition in the August General Election. The winner of the Republican Primary Election will essentially be elected sheriff.

It’s the same scenario in the race for county mayor where incumbent County Mayor Jeff Mason is being challenged by Arthur (Art) Shady. Both are running in the Republican Primary Election and will face no opponents in August County General Election.

Meanwhile, one other full-time office will be challenged in the May primary elections.

Julie Wright and Jackie Gentry are both running in the Republican Primary Election and only one will move on to the August County General Election.

