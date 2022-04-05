State bridge damaged

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The James E. Fisher Bridge, located on Highway 70/Lebanon Highway in the Rome community, was damaged during an accident, Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge’s truss was reportedly struck by a county highway department dump truck with its bed raised.

The driver of the dump truck had just dumped dirt at a location yards from the bridge, taking off without lowering the truck’s bed, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The raised bed struck a steel, truss beam over the state transportation department bridge.

The beam was bent upon impact.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!!