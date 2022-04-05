| logout
State bridge damaged
By Eddie West
Staff Writer
The James E. Fisher Bridge, located on Highway 70/Lebanon Highway in the Rome community, was damaged during an accident, Wednesday afternoon.
The bridge’s truss was reportedly struck by a county highway department dump truck with its bed raised.
The driver of the dump truck had just dumped dirt at a location yards from the bridge, taking off without lowering the truck’s bed, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The raised bed struck a steel, truss beam over the state transportation department bridge.
The beam was bent upon impact.
READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!!