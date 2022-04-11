Obit – Mr. Herald Gregory

Mr. Herald Gregory, of Gallatin, died peacefully at 10:21 a.m. Monday morning, April 4, 2022, at the N. H. C. Sumner Place in Gallatin. Mr. Gregory was 87.

Mr. Gregory was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted Thursday afternoon, April 7th, at 1 p.m. from the Family Heritage Funeral Home in Gallatin with Mr. Gregory’s former pastor, Eld. Dean Taylor, officiating. Burial followed in the Phillips Family lot in the Dias section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Gregory was born Herald Dean Gregory in the Castilian Springs community of Sumner County on November 11, 1934 and was one of two sons and two daughters of the late William Hugh (Bud) Gregory, who died at the age of 68 on December 1, 1979, and Ruby Clarice Gregory, who died at the age of 94 on March 8, 2009.

A sister, Glenda J. Gregory Fisher, preceded Mr. Gregory in death on December 9, 2004 at the age of 55, as did a brother, Gordon Gregory, who died August 14, 1994 at the age of 51.

He was a member of the 1953 graduating class at the Trousdale County High School. Following graduation he later attended the University of Tennessee, Nashville Campus.

Mr., Gregory was saved at the age of 12 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Cato community, where he remained a member until death. There he served the congregation in the office of Deacon for over thirty years.

In Springfield, on June 22, 1955, he was united in marriage to Dixon Springs community native, the former Peggy Ann Phillips.

In 1988 Mr. Gregory retired as a foreman from the Eaton Corporation in Gallatin with over thirty five years of service.

Not content with retirement, he began employment with the Kentucky Electronics Corporation in Portland, until finally retiring again in 1996.

Surviving he and his wife, Peggy, of over sixty six years, are their three children, James Gregory and wife, Sareta, of Westfield, Indiana, David Gregory of Knoxville, Melissa Gregory Brown of Gallatin; sister, Ruby Nell Gregory Toney and husband, Billy, of the Cato community; two grandchildren, Brittany Atkins and husband, Justin, of Castilian Springs, and Russell Brown of Portland; three great-grandchildren.

