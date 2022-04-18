Obit – Mr. Michael “Pete” Williams

Mr. Michael “Pete” Williams, age 51 of Hogan’s Creek, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Mr. Williams was born March 19, 1971 in Carthage, a son of Linda Faye Harris Williams Ashford and the late Charles Ralph Williams. He was also preceded in death by daughter, Charity Lynn Williams on February 2, 2014 and grandparents, Hubert and Carlene Harris and Walter and Lola Williams.

Pete owned and operated a fencing company. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as the best dad and grandpa.

Mr. Williams is survived by wife, Melanie Damron Williams of Hogan’s Creek; two children, Kassie (Josh) Wallace of Baxter and Gunner Williams of Carthage; mother, Linda (Tommy) Ashford of Club Springs; four grandchildren, Kierra, Jayten, Braylen, and Daxton; siblings, Karen (Mike) Alvis of Brush Creek and Kim (Chris) White of Chestnut Mound.

Funeral services for Mr. Williams were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Chris White officiating. Interment followed in the Smellage Memory Gardens in Boma.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE