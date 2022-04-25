Obit – Edward Steven Alexander Jackson

Edward Steven Alexander Jackson, age 11, of Carthage, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022.

Edward was born on March 1, 2011, in Rosemont, Il a son of Randall Joseph Jackson Jr. and Amanda Marie Doyle Jackson.

Edward is survived by his parents, Amanda (Phillip Eskew) Jackson of Carthage and Randy (Amy Mitchell) Jackson Jr. of Riddleton; siblings, Kyla Jackson, Adyson Jackson, Sapphira Sanders and Killian Sanders; step-sister, Jayci Mitchell; grandparents, Kimberly (Mark) Jeffery, Steve Doyle, Randy Jackson Sr. and Anita Johnson; great-grandmother, Vivian Harlow; step-grandmother, Kim (Connie) Gammon; aunts and uncles, Samantha Doyle, Steven Doyle Jr., Charlie (Eliza) Jackson and Conner Jackson.

Edward is at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, the time and place will be announced when services are finalized.

BASS of CARTHAGE