Obit – Mr. Freeman Law

Mr. Freeman Law, of Fairview in Williamson County, died peacefully at 5:53 p.m. Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, surrounded by his family at his New Hope Road home. Mr. Law was 72.

Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, April 27th, at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Bro. Shayne Ray officiated and burial followed near Mr. Law’s parents in the Beasley-Brooks section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

He was one of four sons and a daughter born to the late Harold Freeman Law, who died May 25, 1984 at the age of 65, and Aline Tyree Law, who died February 9, 2011 at the age of 93, and was born William Freeman Law at the former Wilson Clinic in Carthage on November 7, 1949.

Mr. Law was saved on July 16, 1961 and on August 6, 1961 was baptized at Moss Landing into the full fellowship of the Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church in the Horseshoe Bend community.

He attended Smith County High School.

He was a logger by trade and also transported cattle.

Mr. Law was a member of the American Gaited Mule Association.

Survivors include his fiancée, Sandra Sanker of Fairview, four children, Tammy Law Williams and husband, Danny, of Gordonsville, Kim Law Rollins and husband, Danny, of Jonesborough, Casey Buttrey and wife, Nicole, Josh Sanker and wife, Amanda, all of Dickson; sister, Faye Law McKinney and husband, Larry, of Alexandria; three brothers, Ridley Law, Steve Law and fiancée, Tonya Slayton, all of Hartsville, Bobby Law and wife, Maxie Smith Law, of South Carthage; eleven grandchildren, Chasen and Tenille Williams, Tyler Thomson, Delaney Buttrey, Kinley Sanker, Bryson Sanker, Whitt Buttrey, Paige Justice, Olivia Rollins, and Brody Rollins; four great-grandchildren, Harlen Justice, Kyler Justice, Tatum Justice and Alden Justice.

