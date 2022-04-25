Obit – Mrs. Lidia Butler

Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Lidia Butler, of Murfreesboro, were conducted on Thursday afternoon, April 21st, from the Ridgewood Cemetery. Elder Dr. Robert L. Spickard Sr. officiated at the 3:30 p.m. services and burial followed in the Huber Butler family lot in section two at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Mrs. Butler died Saturday April 16, 2022 at the age of 60.

Born August 7, 1961 on the island of Flores, Azores Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Jose Rogeria Silveira and Ana Natlalia Silverira.

The Silveria family immigrated to New Bedford, Massachusetts in 1967.

There she graduated from the New Bedford High School in 1979 and in 1986 graduated for the Middle Tennessee State University in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in science and Business Administration.

Mrs. Butler was an avid lover of art, clothes and all things shiny.

It was stated that Mrs. Butler could wear a potato sack and make it have the appearance that she was wearing Prada.

She could accessorize the same outfit and make it look like it was from Tiffany’s.

She had an infectious laugh and when she laughed everyone in hearing distance would laugh with her.

Her greatest love was she and Bart Butler’s son, Jozef.

She relished watching him play sports, traveling together and helping him to achieve academic success. He was her life, her pride and joy.

Surviving, in addition to Jozef Dalton Butler and Bart, are her two sisters, Filomena Silva and Bernadette Braga and husband, Jose, all of New Bedford, Massachusetts.

