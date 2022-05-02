Obit – Mr. Edward Roberts

Mr. Edward Gordon Roberts, age 58, of Carthage, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Mr. Roberts was born December 19, 1963 in Carthage, a son of the late James Bedford Roberts and Margaret Ida Yates Roberts. He was also preceded in death by siblings, JoAnn Roberts, Cathy Williams, Jerry Lynn Roberts, John Wayne Roberts, James Earl Roberts, and James David Roberts.

Mr. Roberts is survived by companion, Ruth Anne “Sue” Toffelmire of Carthage; children, Diana Harper (Aaron) Lewis of Lafayette and Patricia Harper (Josh) McCormick of Pleasant Shade; grandchildren, Carly, Chloe, Claire, Tristan, and Haily; brother, Paul Douglas (Diane) Roberts of Lebanon.

Memorial services for Mr. Roberts are scheduled to be conducted at the First Baptist Church, Carthage on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 2PM until 4PM.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

