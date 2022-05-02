Obit – Mr. Fred Baird, Sr.

Fred Donald Baird, Sr. passed away at his home on Friday, April 22, 2022. Fred was born on October 15, 1927, to the late Frank Gill Baird and Nellie Craighead Baird. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Maxine Baird, and his brother, Carl Baird.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Janie (David) Domico; son, Fred Donald Baird, Jr; grandchildren, Aaron Baird, Tiffany Baird, and Victoria Landi; 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Fred was raised on a farm in Brush Creek, Tennessee. He is a graduate of Gordonsville High School where he played football and basketball. He studied Agricultural at Tennessee Tech University prior to serving in United States Army. He worked as a driver and salesman for Sealtest Milk Company for 35 years. After retiring, he returned to work at Lowe’s for 15 years. He was a long-standing member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church.

Fred will be remembered for his patience, kindness, and the daily jokes he shared with family and friends. His positive attitude, gentle smile, and example of faith and honesty will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Hillcrest United Methodist Church with Pastor David Ssebulime officiating. Visitation will be held at the church at 1PM until service time at 2PM. Interment will take place later at the Brentwood United Methodist Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Congregational Care Ministry at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 5112 Raywood Ln, Nashville, TN 37211.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE

