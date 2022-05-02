Obit – Mrs. Sally Nell Tramel

Mrs. Sally Nell Tramel, age 68 of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Mrs. Tramel was born November 24, 1953, a daughter of the late Virgil Bates and Juanita Bates. She married Oscar Tramel on November 22, 1969.

Mrs. Tramel is survived by husband of 52 years, Oscar Tramel of Alexandria; son, Charles (Deborah) Tramel of Liberty; daughters, Christy Scruggs of Lebanon, and Debbie Crabtree of Hendersonville; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Tramel are scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2PM at Hillview Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, on Wednesday from 12PM until departure for the cemetery at 1:45PM.

AVANT of ALEXANDRIA

