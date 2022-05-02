Obit – Mrs. Willie Mae Hickman

Mrs. Willie Mae Hickman of Shelbyville, Indiana and a longtime homemaker and resident of Maple Street in Gordonsville, died peacefully at 2:05 a.m. E. S. T. Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, at the age of 85 at the Heritage House Retirement Center in Shelbyville.

Her pastor, Eld. Junior Dickerson, officiated at the 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, April 30th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hickman was born Willie Mae Walker on April 8, 1937 in Cleveland in Bradley County, Tennessee and was one of seven children of the late Theodore Manson Walker, who died December 31, 1953 at the age of 42, and Myrtle Mae Baxter Walker, who died July 16, 2005 at the age of 89.

Mrs. Hickman was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence Walker, who died on June 6, 1944 at the age of 4, James Walker and Clifton Walker.

On June 27, 1953 in Rossville, Georgia, she was united in marriage to Cleveland, native Merrell Dean Hickman. The ceremony was performed by Rev. George McClure.

Mr. and Mrs. Hickman relocated to Gordonsville on September 3, 1983 from Dana Corporation in Marion, Indiana where he was plant manager. Here he became plant superintendent and was responsible for hiring employees for the newly constructed Dana Plant in Gordonsville.

Mrs. Hickman was saved at the age of 9 and had been a member of the Plunketts Creek Missionary Church in the Rock City community since 1984.

While residing in Indiana she was a member of the Banquo Home Demonstration Club of Banquo.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Dean, of almost sixty nine years, are four children, Lola Mae Hively and husband, Randy, of Claypool, Indiana, Russell “Rusty” Hickman and wife, Kim, of Shelbyville, Indiana, Cathy Mican and husband, Rob, of Chicago, Illinois, Beverly Small and husband, Perry, of Lafontaine, Indiana; sister, Peggy Jean Moore and husband, Ronald, of Cleveland, Tennessee; two brothers, Charles Walker and wife, Clara, Ray Walker and wife, Glenda, all of Cleveland,

Tennessee; sister-in-law, Junie Walker of Cleveland, TN twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

