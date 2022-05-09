Obit – Mr. Paul Starnes

Mr. Paul Eddie Starnes, age 71, of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Mr. Starnes was born September 20, 1950 in Lebanon, a son of the late Curtis Starnes and Virginia “Jim” Nixon Starnes. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Jane Carter and Paula Thompson, and brother, Jimmy Lynn Thompson. Mr. Starnes married Beverly Schaub on November 24, 1972. He was a longtime member of the Lower Helton The Baptist Church.

Mr. Starnes is survived by wife of 49 years, Beverly Starnes of Alexandria; son, Brandon Starnes; grandchildren, Makayla (Oscar) Soto of Parsons, Graci Starnes of McMinnville, and Auna Leigh Grace Starnes of Alexandria; great-grandchild, Alyxander Soto; siblings, Joe Don Starnes of Carthage, Terry Starnes of Temperance Hall, and Pamela Rackley of McMinnville; sister-in-law, Patricia Thompson of Silver Point.

Funeral services for Mr. Starnes were conducted from the Avant Funeral Home on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Eric Wood and Bro. Gary Glover officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the Lower Helton The Baptist Church.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME