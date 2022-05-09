Obit – Mrs. Mary Knox

Longtime Carthage resident, Mrs. Mary Knox, died at the age of 92 at 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning, April 23, 2022, at the Nightingale House Retirement Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland where her son, Bob, had moved her due to failing health. She relocated to Gaithersburg from Carthage in September of 2021.

Memorial services were conducted Tuesday morning, May 10th, at 11 a.m. at the Wesley Grove United Methodist Church in Damascus, Maryland and burial followed in the church cemetery.

Additional memorial services are scheduled to be conducted from The Carver Barn, 315 Defeated Creek Highway, Carthage TN on Monday, May 23rd, at 1 p.m. The Knox family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at “The Barn”. Friends and family will deliver eulogies beginning at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Knox was born Mary Lynn McLean in Goodletsville, Tennessee on November 13, 1929 and was the one of six children, five daughters and a son, of the late George Gains McLean, who died December 8, 1948 at the age of 60, and Grace Josephine Kindred McLean, who died March 19, 1971 at the age of 75.

She was extremely proud of her Scottish heritage and was able to travel there and visit the McClean Clan castle.

Two children preceded Mrs. Knox in death, a daughter, Andria Brickman, who died August 6, 2019, and a son, Paul Michael Bailey, who died June 29, 2006 at the age of 55.

She was preceded in death by Silver Spring, Maryland native, Stanley Hodges (Stan) Knox, who died March 20, 2004 at the age of 74.

Also preceding her in death were three sisters, Maxine Lenora McLean Smith, who died at the age of 92 on March 22, 2008, Charlotte McClean Swann, who died at the age of 94 on February 12, 2015, and Jeanette McLean Holman, who died at the age of 92 on March 28, 2018, and a grandson, Patrick Bailey.

Mrs. Knox dedicated her career to the medical field and was employed as a Dr.’s office nurse for over thirty seven years, before her retirement in 2001.

Surviving are three children, George Bailey and wife, Julia, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Kathy Bender and husband, Harry, of Morristown, Tennessee, Bob Bailey and wife, Sue, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; a sister, Geraldine Burton who is 104 years of age; brother, Jim McLean, both who reside in Tennessee; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The Knox family has requested memorials in Mrs. Knox’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE