Obit – Mr. Bobby Sullins

Mr. Bobby Sullins, of the Buffalo Valley community, was pronounced dead on arrival at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center E. R., after becoming gravely ill at his Kristy Lane home. Mr. Sullins died one day before his May 11th, 87th birthday.

Mr. Sullins was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services and interment were conducted Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. from the Chestnut Mound Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow beside his wife.

Mr. Sullins was a farmer and enjoyed cattle. He attended the Smith County Commission Co. cattle sale every Saturday in Carthage.

He had worked on his farm the day he died.

Mr. Sullins was the second of four children born to the late James Ray Sullins, who died on March 27, 1970 at the age of 62, and Ella B. White Sullins, who died November 14, 1984 at the age of 76, and was born Bobby Jason Sullins in the Sullins Hollow community on May 11, 1935.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Sullins Boyd, who died September 12, 2006 at the age of 75.

His wife, Detroit, Michigan native Barbara Ellsworth, preceded him in death at the age of 64 on September 9, 2000, following over forty six years of marriage.

Survivors include his son, Rickey Sullins; granddaughter, Kristy Sullins Brown and husband, Garry, all of Cookeville; three great grandchildren, Olivia Brown, Abigail Brown and Dexter Brown, all of Cookeville; special friend, Brenda Tinin of the Buffalo Valley community; two foster great grandchildren, Dixie and Harley Foster; sister, Linda Sullins Bush of the Pea Ridge community; Aaron Sullins of Lebanon.

