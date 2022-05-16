Obit – Mr. Doyle “Bo” Williams

Mr. Doyle “Bo” Williams, age 67, of the Peytons Creek community of Smith Co, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.

Bo was born on November 29, 1954 in the Moss Bend community in Lancaster, #7 of twelve children of the late Walter Eugene Williams and Lola Estelene Roberts Williams. He attended Gordonsville Elementary School and Gordonsville High School. He married Velina Maxfield on July 9, 1979 and remained married for 33 years, until her death on December 10, 2012. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Paige (Becky Roo) Williams, who passed away on October 2, 2007, brothers, Walter (Bug) Williams Jr. and Ralph Williams; sister, Margaret Maxwell; brother-in-laws, Terry Kemp and J.C. Maxwell; nephew, Pete Williams and great-niece, Charity Williams. He began working at William L. Bonnell Co in 1979 and worked there until his retirement in 2015 at which time he worked at the Gordonsville Pilot until he became disabled. He was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon.

Bo is survived by a daughter and son-in-law; Ashlee and Jason Sells of the Peytons Creek community; siblings, James (Neal) Williams of Maggart, Eugene (Connie) Williams of Gordonsville, Melvin (Shirley) Williams of Hickman, Janie (Glenn) Cowan of Chestnut Mound, Benny (Lee Ann) Williams of Elmwood, Faye (Gary) Woodard of Elmwood, Denise Kemp of Defeated, and Annette (Mike) Marshall of Dixon Springs; twenty nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Bo is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1PM with Elder Chris White officiating. Interment was in Smith County Memorial Gardens, Carthage.

