Obit – Mr. Joseph Murphy, IV

Joseph Robert Murphy, IV, age 18 of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Joseph was born July 11, 2003 in Hermitage, a son of Jennifer Theobald Murphy and the late Joseph Robert Murphy, III. He was a 2021 graduate of Smith County High School.

Joseph is survived by mother, Jennifer Murphy of Gordonsville; sister; Emma Lee Murphy of Gordonsville; brothers, Benjamin Stacy of Gordonsville and Jacob Stacy of Gordonsville; grandparents, Diana and Mike Johnson of Lebanon, Bonnie and Gary Molnar of Arlington Heights, IL, and Guy Diviaio of Gordonsville; niece, Jamey Lee Stacy; nephew, Easton James Stacy; aunts, Megan (Jason) Preston, Katelyn (C.J.) Riddle, and Chamaine (Joe) Biosca; uncle, Brian Murphy; faithful dog, Prince.

Graveside services and interment for Joseph Murphy were conducted Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE