Obit – Mrs. Evelyn Brown

Mrs. Evelyn Brown, age 91, was pronounced deceased at 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon, May 4, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage after being found unresponsive by her grandson, Phillip, at their Meadow Drive home in Gordonsville.

Her minister, John Griffin, officiated at the 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, May 12th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Mrs. Brown was the second of seven children and the last surviving child born to the late James Isaac “Ike” Whitehead, who died February 8, 1986 at the age of 87, and Eliza Jane Christian Whitehead, who died January 8, 1991 at the age of 80, and she was born Evelyn Francis Whitehead in the Buffalo Valley community on April 4, 1931.

She was preceded in death by the father of her children, James Thomas “Jay” Bates, who died at the age of 88 on April 1, 2010 in Liberty, Kentucky.

All six of her siblings preceded her in death. They were: Minnie Avannah Whitehead Boyd, who died at the age of 73 on December 12, 2002, Rose Marie Whitehead Lampley, who died at the age 76 on April 14, 2009, Willie Jean Whitehead Smith, who died at the age of 62 on July 28, 1999, Johnny Whitehead, who died in infancy, Melvin Ray Whitehead, who died at the age of 55 on October 20, 1998 and Phillip Lee Whitehead, who died in a single car automobile accident on Chestnut Mound Hill at the age of 35 on June 11, 1977.

Mrs. Brown was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa “Lisa” Hunt, who died August 10, 2020 at the age of 50, a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Ellen “Cindy” Bates, who died August 12, 2020 at the age of 63 and a son-in-law, C. B. Anderson, who died January 23, 2000 at the age of 56.

Mrs. Brown was an employee of the RCA Victor Corporation while living in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was a member of the Gordonsville Church of Christ.

Surviving are her three children, Diana Bates Capps and husband, Ronnie, of Mount Juliet, Shena Bates Ragland and husband, Mark, of the Buffalo Valley community, Greg Bates and fiancée, Marie Thornton, of Cookeville; a grandson which she raised and was his caregiver, Phillip Brown of Gordonsville; son-in-law, D. L. Hunt Jr. of the New Middleton community; special lifelong friend, Sarah Catherine Alcorn of the Buffalo Valley community; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

