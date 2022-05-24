Graduations held By Editor | May 24, 2022 | 0 Graduations for both Smith County High School and Gordonsville High School were held on May 20, 2022. Pictures from both ceremonies can be found in this week’s Courier. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Two charged after house searched in investigation May 24, 2022 | No Comments » Man sought in Wilson County flees from police in Carthage chase May 24, 2022 | No Comments » GHS SOFTBALL & BASEBALL – STATE BOUND May 24, 2022 | No Comments » Primary elections voter turnout low May 17, 2022 | No Comments » One seriously injured in Dixon Springs accident May 17, 2022 | No Comments »