Obit – Mr. Bobby Brown Sr.

Mr. Bobby Brown Sr., age 75 of the Horseshoe Bend community, died peacefully with his family at his bedside at 6:42 p.m. Thursday evening, May 19, 2022, at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville where he underwent heart valve replacement surgery on Monday, May 2nd.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Sunday afternoon, May 22nd, at 3 p.m. with Eld. Beau Beechboard officiating and the eulogy was delivered by his nephew, Jerry Craighead. Burial followed beside his son in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Bobby Franklin Brown on October 4, 1946 in the Fairview community of Jackson County, he was one of four sons and four daughters of the late Walter Lester Brown Sr., who died at the age of 72 on August 21, 1986, and Viola Coffee Brown, who died at the age of 80 on August 14, 1997.

Four siblings preceded Mr. Brown in death, Lottie Adell Brown Davis, who died December 7, 2012 at the age of 69, Joe Edward Brown, who died November 21, 2014 at the age of 73, Peggy Ann Brown, who died as an infant at the age of 7 months on November 10, 1955 and Sally Jane Brown, who died at the age of 2 years old on August 15, 1955.

In Hartsville on February 18, 1984, Mr. Brown was united in marriage to Trousdale County native, the former Joyce Ann Farley.

Mr. and Mrs. Brown were preceded in death by their only son, Bobby Franklin “B. J.” Brown Jr, who died as the result of a single car automobile accident on Trousdale Ferry Pike on April 15, 2007 at the age of 22.

Mr. Brown was supervisor of maintenance at the First Baptist Church in Lebanon, a position he had held for over twenty years and where he was highly respected by all the staff for his dedication and trustworthiness to his job and how well he performed.

On April 22nd of this year he was presented an award from First Baptist in Lebanon stating “TO THE BEST MAINTENANCE GUY IN TENNESSEE.”

Prior to becoming employed at First Baptist he worked for Texas Boot Co. in Hartsville for thirty four and a half years.

Mr. Brown attended the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church and was a recipient of his General Education Degree.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Joyce, of over thirty eight years, are three daughters, Sandy Silcox and husband, Joe, Rhonda Yount and husband, Benny, all of the Horseshoe Bend community, Renee Smith and husband, Chris, of the Plunketts Creek community; sister, Stella Brown Grisham and husband, Andy Wayne (RoHo), of South Carthage; two brothers, Billy Brown and wife, Opal Silcox Brown, of Carthage, Walter Brown Jr. and wife, Mary Lou Whited Brown, of the Horseshoe Bend community; five grandchildren; Dylan Yount and wife, Charlie, Abby Smith, Jake Yount, twins, Chloe and Brady Saunder; one great-grandchild, Sophia Yount.

