Obit – Mrs. Jane Bridgewater Whitley

Mrs. Jane Bridgewater Whitley, age 104 of Dixon Springs, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Mrs. Whitley was born October 27, 1917 in Riddleton, a daughter of the late John R. Bridgewater and Carrie Bradley Bridgewater. She married James Francis Whitley in 1944 and he preceded her in death on December 25, 1997. She was also preceded in death by son, John Bridgewater Whitley, on December 18, 1968; brother, John R. Bridgewater on December 2, 2010 and sister, Nan Bridgewater Dugger on January 5, 2016.

Mrs. Whitley was a graduate of Smith County High School. She graduated from Lipscomb University and also from Peabody College. She worked as a librarian for Cumberland University and also for Smith County High School. Mrs. Whitley was a member of the Dixon Springs Church of Christ.

Mrs. Whitley is survived by nephews, Bradley Dugger, Leland Dugger, Alan Kent Bridgewater, and John R. Bridgewater, II; several great-nieces and nephews; and special friends and caregivers, Madge Lankford, Sherri Cook, and Herman (Elaine Adair) Henry.

Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Whitley were conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3PM at the Dixon Springs Cemetery with Joel Plunkett officiating.

BASS FUNERAL HOMES