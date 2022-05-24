Obit – Mrs. Sara Herald

Mrs. Sara Herald, a homemaker of Knoxville, died at the Pavilion Assisted Living in South Carthage at 9:05 a.m. Friday morning, May 20, 2022, where she had made her home since February 19, 2019. Mrs. Herald was 93.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, May 25th, at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike in Knoxville with her son-in-law, Bro. Tim Frank, officiating. Burial will follow beside her husband of over sixty years.

Born Sara Jo Dunn on October 6, 1928 in Princeton in Mercer County, West Virginia, she was one of three daughters of the late Elmer Dunn and Fanny Jo Gaines Daugherty Dunn.

A sister, Jean Dunn Allen, preceded her in death.

Mrs. Herald was a graduate of Gap Mills High School in Gap Mills, West Virginia where she was Valedictorian.

She furthered her education at the Concord University in Athens, West Virginia receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Mrs. Herald was a homemaker and had also worked in retail for Sears.

On August 18, 1950 she was united in marriage to Paul Dempsey Herald, who preceded her in death at the age of 83 on May 9, 2011.

Mrs. Herald was a member of the Carthage First Baptist Church and was a long-time member of the Beaver Dam and Smithwood Baptist Churches in Knoxville.

Surviving are Mrs. Herald’s three children, Paula Jo Herald Shams and husband, Ali, of Louisville, Kentucky, Fran Herald Frank and husband, Bro. Tim Frank, of Carthage, Mark Dunn Herald and wife, Barbara, of Knoxville; sister, Phyllis Dunn Smith and husband, George, of Princeton, West Virginia; five grandchildren, Kameron Shams, Jill Frank Ellenbarger and husband, Michael, Sara Frank Clark, Shelley King and husband, David, Wendy Vance; six great-grandchildren, Carolina, Callie, and Chloe Clark, Mackensie Vance, Landon Vance, and Julian King; several beloved nieces and nephews.

The Herald family requests memorials to the Carthage First Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE