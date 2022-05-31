Obit – Mr. Bobby J. Bennett

Mr. Bobby J. Bennett, age 80 of Carthage, died at his Moss Street home on Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, following a period of declining health. He was pronounced deceased at 9:20 a.m. that morning at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage.

Funeral services were conducted by Bro. Kevin Blackburn at 3 p.m., Thursday afternoon, May 26th, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Garden.

Born Bobby James Bennett in the Lancaster community on June 11, 1941, he was the older of two children, a son and a daughter born to the late James Leonard Bennett, who died on March 26, 1998 at the age of 78, and Maybelle Bennett, who died July 28, 2002 at the age of 84.

Mr. Bennett’s sister, Joyce Ann Bennett Woodard, preceded him in death at the age of 66 on May 15, 2010.

On July 8, 1960 at the home of the late Bro. Arthur Angel in the Hogans Creek community, he was united in marriage to Bluff Creek community native, the former Earline Lynch.

Mr. Bennett was a foreman for the Joe M. Rodgers Construction Company in Nashville and was the foreman on the construction of the now Riverview Regional Medical Center, which was then named Smith County Memorial Hospital, when it was constructed. The first patient, Miss Gladys Irene Hesson, of the Russell Hill community, was admitted to the facility from the old Smith County Hospital building on July 6, 1976.

Mr. Bennett retired from the McDevitt-Street Construction Company in Nashville in 2007, with construction work experience which began in 1975.

Mr. Bennett was of the Pentecostal faith and attended the Carthage Church of God in South Carthage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Earline, of almost sixty two years, is their daughter, Sherry Bennett Preston and husband, Danny, of the Popes Hill community; four grandchildren, Chad Preston and wife, Amanda, of South Carthage, Dusty Preston and wife, Kasee, of the Brush Creek community, Chase Preston and wife, Zoila, of the Watervale community, Breauna Preston of the Popes Hill community; nine great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Ava, Carson, Remy, and Kameron Preston, Caleb Rogers, Ethan & Luke Elkins, and Mia Phillips-Gregory.

