Obit – Mr. Edward Eugene Jackson

Mr. Edward Eugene Jackson, age 81 of Brush Creek, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Mr. Jackson was born February 11, 1941 in Carthage, a son of the late Howard Edward Jackson and Artie Stewart Jackson. He was a longtime construction superintendent at R.C. Matthews Construction, until his retirement in 2008. He was also a member of the New Middleton Masonic Lodge #249 F&AM.

Mr. Jackson is survived by three sons, Barry Jackson of Clarksville, Chris (Cindy) Jackson of Lebanon, and Scotty (Connie) Jackson of Brush Creek; grandchildren, Lindsay Jackson, Autumn Jackson, Cayla Harris, Christen Jackson, Ryan Jackson, and Lakin Jackson; great-grandchildren, Trace Devore, Treyton Devore, Elijah Harris, Enoch Harris, Adleigh Harris, and Aliana Jackson; sister, Barbara (Jerry) Parkerson of Lenoir City.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Jackson are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Chris Chambers officiating.

BASS OF GORDONSVILLE