Obit – Bishop Alvin L. Hitchcock & Dorothy Louise Pugh Hitchcock

Bishop Alvin L. Hitchcock, age 87, and Dorothy Louise Pugh Hitchcock, age 85, passed peacefully just hours apart on Easter Sunday.

A memorial service honoring their lives and ministry will be held at 2 PM CST on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Carthage Church of God, 382 South Main Street, Brush Creek, TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the church at 1:30 PM.

Alvin was born September 30, 1934, in Rock Island to the late Horace Edward and Sophia Electa George Hitchcock. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Olney, Euclid, Carson, Houston, Carl, Randle, Buford, and Kenny Hitchcock; and sisters, Winona Sellars and Clarice Young.

Dottie was born June 1, 1936, in McMinnville to the late Troy Arvil and Virginia Glenn Pugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Troy Glenn Pugh.

Survivors include their two sons and one daughter-in-law, Monty Hitchcock of Nashville and Keith and Paige Hitchcock of Maricopa, Arizona. One granddaughter, Savannah Hitchcock of Colorado. Two grandsons, Max and Sam Hitchcock of Arizona. One sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Don Turner of Smithville. Sisters-in-law Betty Pugh of Chattanooga, Maudie Hitchcock of Rock Island, and Ruth Hitchcock of Rock Island. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Alvin and Dottie’s lives were that of continued commitment to each other, their family, and their ministry, as well as service to God, their church, and their community. Their love story would span almost 70 years. After their time at Warren County High School, Alvin and Dottie wed in 1953. In the years that followed, they moved from Tennessee to Cleveland, Ohio to Philadelphia, where Alvin joined the US Army and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant during his second tour of duty. After his honorable discharge, their journey then brought them back home where they began their 55-year ministry with pastorates in Gruetli-Laager and 47 years in Carthage. Together, they oversaw congregational growth and facilities expansions at both churches, including the design, development, and construction of a sanctuary with capacity for 500 and spacious fellowship hall in Smith County. Their contributions during this time to various charitable organizations as volunteers and committee members or chairs are vast and too numerous to list.

Many will remember Alvin’s quiet-gentle spirit, his enduring smile, comforting nature and wonderful catfish dinners, carpentry skills, and salads made from his home garden. Dottie will be cherished for welcoming everyone, from strangers to life-long acquaintances, as a friend, making each person feel as though they were the most important person in the room, and for her famous fried chicken and mouth-watering desserts.

Steadfast in their convictions, honest and authentic until the end. There were no bounds to their generosity and compassion; no limits to their love. Their lives touched many, and their memory and impact will bring joy for years to come to all who knew and loved them.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203. Please indicate that the donation is in honor of Alvin and Dorothy Hitchcock

