Obit – Mr. Glen “Roscoe” McClanahan

Mr. Glen “Roscoe” McClanahan, age 87 of Gordonsville, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Roscoe was born August 1, 1934 in Gordonsville, a son of the late D.P. McClanahan and Flora Mae Baker McClanahan Harper. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Clyde William McClanahan and Bobby Harper. He was a 1952 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Roscoe worked for Precision Rubber for 20 years until his retirement. After retirement, he worked for Porter Pontiac, now Cunningham Motors, as a car salesman. Roscoe was a Baptist.

Mr. McClanahan is survived by son, David (Debra) McClanahan of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Christy (James) Ebert, Destiny McClanahan, and Jacob McClanahan.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. McClanahan will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced once they are finalized.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE

