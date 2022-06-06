Obit – Mrs. Billie Marie His

Grant community homemaker Mrs. Billie Marie Hix, died peacefully six days before her 92nd birthday at her Hix Road home on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022. She was pronounced deceased at 9:15 a.m. by Caris Hospice of Cookeville.

Her pastor, Bro. B. J. Thomason, officiated at the 11 a.m. Saturday morning, June 4th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Billie Marie Reed in Nashville on June 8, 1930, she was the last surviving of five children, three daughters and two sons, born to the late Floyd Dayton Reed Sr., who died at the age of 79 on November 27, 1974, and Elizabeth Bridgwater Reed, who died at the age of 68 on March 26, 1970.

The four siblings preceding Mrs. Hix in death were an infant sister, Jean Elizabeth Reed, who was born December 9, 1928 and died at the age of 8 days old on December 17, 1928, Jack Bridgwater Reed, who died November 17, 2011 at the age of 75, Annelle Reed Kleis, who died May 9, 2013 at the age of 88, and Floyd Dayton Reed Jr., who died April 22, 2017 at the age of 89.

On April 16, 1949 she was united in marriage to Plunketts Creek community native William Floyd Hix, who died March 18, 2008 at the age of 82, following almost fifty nine years of marriage.

Mrs. Hix was a graduate of Lebanon High School.

She was saved in 1954 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Grant Missionary Baptist Church.

For the last fifteen years she had attended the New Middleton Baptist Church.

Surviving are her five children, Steve Hix (Cindy) of the Grant community, Cathy Hix Jenkins (Wayne) of the Rome community, Phillip Hix (Betty), also of the Grant community, Lesa Hix Manning (Terry) of Gordonsville, June Hix Scudder (Mike) of the New Middleton community; fifteen grandchildren, Eli Hix, Ethan Malone, Angela Lane (Alan), Rachel Carson (Greg), Amanda Wesson (Anthony), Sarah Jenkins, Amanda Reneer, Mary Smith (Josh), Danny Ray Pichette (Ashley), Amy Dudney (Travis), Kevin Manning, Beth Hackett (Brian), Stephanie Stinnett (Luke), David Scudder (Kelsey), Scott Scudder (Ashlyn); twenty two great grand-children.

The Hix family has requested memorials to either the New Middleton Baptist Church Youth Fund or the Rome Baptist Church.

