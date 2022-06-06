Obit – Mrs. Georgia Landa Shoemake Main

Mrs. Georgia Landa Shoemake Main, age 79 of Gordonsville, passed away on June 4, 2022.

Mrs. Main was born November 6, 1942 in Hickman, a daughter of the late Horace Chism Shoemake and Ruth Bell Wilson Shoemake. She married Robert Joseph Main on May 2, 1964 and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2014. Mrs. Georgia was a graduate of Western High School in Detroit, MI in 1960. She worked as a receptionist for Welch Co. for 20 years. Mrs. Main was a professional quilter and she loved to read.

Mrs. Main is survived by children, Tiffany (Bryan) Jennings, Heather Wick, Shannon (David) Wilson, Patrick Main, and Meredith Main McClanahan; fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, James (Diana) Shoemake; sister, Sandra Renee Clark.

Graveside services for Mrs. Main were conducted on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 10AM at the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

