Obit – Mrs. Jackie Buckman

Mrs. Jackie Buckman, of Carthage, died at the age of 74 at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at the Tri-Star Hendersonville Medical Center where she was admitted May 28th from complications from surgery.

Eld. Danny Raines delivered the eulogy at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, June 7th, funeral services followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Don Tranel of the St Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Carthage the Celebrant. Burial followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Jacqueline Rhea Massey in Carthage on April 2, 1948, she was the daughter of the late William Ray “Jack” Massey, who died February 9, 2004 at the age of 74 and Dorothy Mae Preston Massey Gregory, who died August 18, 2011 at the age of 80.

A sister, Debbie Allen, preceded her in death in 2020.

Mrs. Buckman was preceded in death by the father of her children, Kenneth Wesley “Kenny” Greene, who died at the age of 26 on December 19, 1973.

In Carthage on November 5, 1977 she was united in marriage to Waverly, Kentucky native William Dawson “Billy” Buckman. The ceremony was performed at the home of Justice of the Peace, the late Charlie Kittrell.

She attended Smith County High School and received her General Education Degree.

Before retiring she was an X-Ray technician for the late Dr. Sam McFarland at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon.

Mrs. Buckman was a communicant of the St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Carthage.

She loved going to the Smoky Mountains and had a passion for shopping.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Billy of over forty four years, are her four children, twin daughters, Joyce Greene Haynes and husband, Rick, of Atlanta, Lois Greene Vance and husband, Joe, of the Plunketts Creek community, another daughter, Carol Ann Greene Evans and husband, Michael, of the Tanglewood community, Shannon Greene of the Pleasant Shade community; six grandchildren, Macy Haynes Landry and husband, Jake, Madison Haynes Lance and husband, Ethan, Claire Vance Reilly and husband, Patrick, Jon Neal Vance, Zachary Lawson and wife, Katie, Neely Branham; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Landry, Sophie Mae Lawson; seven siblings, Kenneth Massey of the Tanglewood community, Ricky Gregory and wife, Denise, of the Peyton Creek community, Shannon Lee Harris of Gordonsville, Kevin Paul Massey of Carthage, Jack Ryan Massey of Murfreesboro, Ginger Dixon and husband, Phil, of Madison, Charles Massey and wife, Jane, of the Riddleton community; several nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The Buckman family requests memorials to either the St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Carthage or St. Jude in Memphis.

