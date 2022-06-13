Obit – Mr. Donald Ray Simmons

Mr. Donald Ray Simmons, age 69 of Sykes, passed away on June 3, 2022.

Mr. Simmons was born August 28, 1952 in Independence, Louisiana a son of Jeanette LaBauve Rabalais and the late Arthur Carl Simmons. He was also preceded in death by wife, Pam James Simmons, grandparents, and numerous aunt, uncles, and cousins.

Mr. Simmons is survived by two daughters, Amber (Brandon) Boyd, and Trish (Denton) McMinn; mother and step-father, Jeanette and Raymond Rabalais; sisters, Pat (Ernest) Becnel and Rhonda (Kelly) deBautte; brother, Carl (Cooney) Simmons; step-siblings, Joann (Leonard) Becnel and Butch (Cindy) Rabalais; aunt, Gertie Feldman; along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, his beloved dogs, and best friends, Bill Jackson.

The family will hold private graveside services.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE