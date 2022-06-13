Obit – Mr. Ricky Charles Jordan

Mr. Ricky Charles Jordan, age 62, of Carthage, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Mr. Jordan was born July 21, 1959 in Indianapolis, IN, a son of the late Charles Jordan and Jewel Jordan. He worked as an over the road truck driver.

Mr. Jordan is survived by companion, Laura Whitaker of Carthage; children, Jamie (Terry) Meador of Alexandria, Kenneth (Christina) Whitaker of Carthage, and Lindsey Taylor of Carthage; grandchildren, MaKayla, Miranda, Alexis, Alissa, Terry Jr., Miley, Jeremiah, Elijah, Angel, and Noah, along with three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Jordan have been changed and will be conducted on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11AM at the Ridgewood Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 10AM until departure for the cemetery at 10:45AM.

BASS of CARTHAGE