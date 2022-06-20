Obit – Mr. David Biggs

Mr. David Biggs, age 52 of Gordonsville, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Mr. Biggs was born May 11, 1970 in Nashville.

David was a devoted father, husband, son, and friend. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his family and LSU football. He was a selfless man and those he loved, he loved with his whole heart.

David is survived by his wife, Jessica Dillard Biggs; children, Dianna Biggs and Jackson Biggs; mother, Betty Tidwell.

Celebration of life services for Mr. Biggs are scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11AM at the Gordonsville Nazarene Church with Bro. Shane Smith officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Nazarene Church on Wednesday from 9AM until service time at 11AM.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE