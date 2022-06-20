Obit – Mrs. Maude William Webster

Longtime Madison resident, Mrs. Maude William Webster, died at the Brookdale Senior Living in Goodletsville at 12:56 p.m. Monday afternoon, June 13, 2022. Mrs. Webster was 89.

Mrs. Webster was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted from her beloved Parkway Baptist Church in Goodletsville on Friday afternoon, June 17th, at 2 p.m. Her pastor, Rev. Matt Megginson, assisted by associate pastor, Rev. Bobby Webb, officiated the services. Graveside services and interment were Saturday morning, June 18th, at 11 a.m. at the Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage where she was laid to rest beside her husband.

She was born Maude Alley Williams in the Difficult community of Smith County on October 16, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Lon Elster Williams, who died May 18, 1974 at the age of 79, and Susan Lucille Smith Williams, who died October 21, 1994 at the age of 85.

The family later moved to Jackson County where she lived and attended school until she moved to Old Hickory at the age of 17 to work for the E. I. Dupont Company.

Mrs. Webster was preceded in death by a sister, Isabelle Williams Tweedie; by two brothers, Donald Lee “Pee Wee” Williams, who died at the age of 68 on May 14, 1990, and Roy Anderson Williams, who died July 20, 2007 at the age of 67.

At the Springfield Courthouse in September of 1954, she was united in marriage to Old Hickory native Thelton Ashby Webster who preceded her in death at the age of 68 on October 19, 1997, following forty three years of marriage.

Mrs. Webster was also a proud charter member of the Parkway Baptist Church in Goodletsville, which was organized in 1962.

She was a longtime employee at Lifeway, formerly Baptist Sunday School Board; a job she enjoyed and shared many stories with family and friends about her days working there.

During her years of retirement she was an active fundraiser for the Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital.

Her great-grandfather, Samuel Archie Smith, donated the land and assisted in the construction of the Smith Memorial Methodist Church in the Smith Bend community of Jackson in 1854, which bears the name of the Smith family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Nanci Webster Cross and husband, Roy T. Weatherholt, of White House, Cindia Webster Bush and husband, Dr. Larry Bush, of Goodletsville; brother, retired Tennessee State Trooper Captain Wade S. Williams and wife, Suzanne, of Cane Ridge; three grandchildren, Lyle W. Cross and wife, Christine Mitchell Cross, of Hendersonville, Dr. Allen Bush and wife, Laura, of Goodletsville, Michelle All and husband, Mark, of Hendersonville; five great-grandchildren, Aiden Cross, Jalen All, Brody All, Zander Bush and Gunner Bush.

