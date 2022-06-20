Obit – Ms. Nicole Antoinette Smith

Ms. Nicole Antoinette Smith, age 50 of Gordonsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Ms. Smith was born January 19, 1972 in Omaha, NE, a daughter of the late Arthur Chester Case and Carol Ann Snyder. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Donna Rife and Barbara Godfrey. Nicole was a graduate of Reuther High School in Wisconsin. She worked at Keystop in Gordonsville for over 25 years.

Ms. Smith is survived by children, Richard Harp of Carthage, Brittany (Jamin) Malone of Carthage, and Jasmine Smith of Gordonsville; fiance, Anthony Stallings of Gordonsville; siblings, Mike (Amanda) Snyder, Patrick (Lynn) Davenport, Mary (Ken) Barrett, David (Jody) Dome, Arthur Case, and John Case; grandchildren, Kaylee, Kora, Kimani, Lacy, Jordyn, and Kannan.

Funeral services for Ms. Smith were conducted at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1PM. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE