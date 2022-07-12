Early voting begins Friday

Early voting begins July 15 and continues through July 30.

Voting is taking place at the Smith County Election Commission office located in the Turner Building in Carthage and on select days at the Gordonsville Civic Center located on Main Street in Gordonsville.

Voting hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the election commission office in Carthage. Saturday voting hours are 9 a.m. until noon (12 p.m.) There will be two days of extended voting hours at the Carthage location. On July 21 and July 28 voting will take place from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voting will be held at the Gordonsville location July 21, July 22 and July 23. Voting hours for Thursday, July 21 are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voting hours on Friday, July 22, are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Voting hours for Saturday, July 23, are 9 a.m. until noon (12 p.m.).

Election day is August 4.