Obit – Mrs. Jessica Scott

Mrs. Jessica Scott, age 41 of Lebanon, died Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, at 11:41 a.m. at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she was admitted July 15th.

Mrs. Scott is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her husband, Richard Scott, had not yet scheduled a time to make arrangements as of Monday morning, July 18th, awaiting word from her children as to when they can assemble.

The complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

