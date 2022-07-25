Obit – Mr. Bob Herkness

Mr. Bob Herkness, age 78, of the Sykes community was pronounced dead on arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning, July 21, 2022, after being discovered unresponsive at his Leland Lane home .

At the request of Mr. Herkness, he desired to be cremated and that was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood with no future services planned.

A native of Garden City in Wayne County, Michigan, he was born Robert Joseph Herkness on August 5, 1943 and was the son of the late Joseph M. Herkness, who died June 21, 2001 at the age of 79, and Elenaor Bushyhead Herkness, who died June 16, 1999 at the age of 80.

Mr. Herkness was preceded in death by his wife, Earllin Sharon Sortner Herkness.

He was a 1961 graduate of Garden City High School.

In 2002, Mr. Herkness retired from a management position from the Ford Motor Company in Detroit with over thirty years of service.

He was a communicant of the Catholic Church.

In 2012 he relocated from Alger, Michigan to the Sykes community to be near his daughter’s farm.

Surviving is his daughter, Kris Swartzentrover of the Sykes community; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

SANDERON of CARTHAGE