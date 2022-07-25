Obit – Mr. James Clemons

Retired Carthage businessman, Mr. James Clemons, died peacefully at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 9:03 p.m. Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, with his family at his bedside. Mr. Clemons was 93.

Funeral services conducted by his close friends, Dr. Jim Clardy and Bro. Terry Little, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, July 26th, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Clemons family plot at the Historic Granville Cemetery.

Masonic Chapel services will be conducted at 7:45 p.m. Monday evening, July 25th, by Carthage Benevolent Lodge # 14 F & A M.

The Clemons family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Monday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday after 10 a.m.

Born James Edward Clemons in the Granville community, he was the youngest of three children born to the late James Michael “Jimmy” Clemons, who died at the age of 89 on December 5, 1978, and Hallie Mai Huff Clemons, who died at the age of 103 on December 9, 2002.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Lena Clemons Mullinax, on June 30, 2011 at the age of 89 and by his brother, Jessie Lon Clemons, who died May 10, 2004 at the age of 87.

Mr. Clemons was also preceded in death by his beloved niece, Barbara Ann Clemons, who died on June 4, 1961 at the age of 19 from a childhood birth illness.

After transferring from Granville High School in 1946, Mr. Clemons was a 1948 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in agriculture and traveled to Kansas City to receive the American Star Farmer Award. He was a member of the Commercial Club and in the junior play cast in ’47, was F.F.A. vice president and sentinel and was on the Debate Team his senior year. He was also a member of the “Owls” basketball team.

Shortly after graduation from high school he was united in marriage on July 3, 1948 to the love of his life, the former Tommie Jean McKinley, with whom he recently celebrated 74 years of marriage. The marriage ceremony was held at the Carthage United Methodist Church and the ceremony was performed by the church pastor, Rev. A.M. Hall.

Mr. Clemons was first employed by the Agricultural Soil Conservation Service in Carthage as a clerk and Federal Crop Insurance Agent from 1948 until 1955.

In 1955 James Clemons began a career in sales with the former Kemp Office and Equipment Co. in Carthage before himself, Charles Green, and Bill Law established the Mid-Tennessee Office Equipment Co. in Carthage in 1968.

When Dr. Frank T. Rutherford established the Carthage General Hospital in 1966 he called on Mr. Clemons to serve as the administrator for a year in 1967 to help get the hospital staff organized and the new facility operating.

Mr. Clemons was an astute businessman and an accomplished sales gentleman covering Smith, Jackson, Trousdale, Macon and Sumner Counties and was in the office supply business for thirty eight years.

Mr. Clemons was also instrumental in the organization of the former Smith County Saving and Loan Association in Carthage.

As a young man he was a member of the Granville United Methodist Church and with the impounding of the Cordell Hull Lake he relocated his family to Carthage and he placed membership at the Carthage United Methodist Church.

He had been a member of the Carthage Benevolent Lodge #14 Free & Accepted Masons for sixty five years, having served as Worshipful Master in 1959 and was also a York Rite Mason and a member of the Al Menah Temple in Nashville and the Smith County Shrine Club. He received his Entered Apprentice degree on August 23, 1957, was passed to the Fellowcraft Degree on September 20, 1957 and was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason on October 26, 1957.

Mr. Clemons had been a leader, volunteer and supporter of the Granville Museum-Historic Granville for the past twenty three years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Tommie, of over seventy four years, are their two sons, Randall Clemons and wife, Peggy, of Lebanon & Granville, Barry Clemons and wife, Tiffy, of the Dixon Springs community; four grandchildren, James Michael Clemons, Ashley Clemons Jordan, Steven Clemons and wife, Kerri Beth, of the Rome community, Skyler Cowan and husband, Ethan, of the Russell Hill community; three great-grandchildren, Kolby Jordan, Raelynn Cowan and James Cooper Clemons.

The Clemons family requests memorials to either the Granville Museum or the Granville Cemetery.

