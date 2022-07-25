Obit – Mrs. Jessica Scott

Mrs. Jessica Scott, age 41, of Lebanon, died Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, at 11:41 a.m. at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she was admitted July 15th.

Mrs. Scott was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Scott was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

No formal services have been planned at this time.

Born Jessica Sue Lynch in Clarksburg in Harrison County, West Virginia on April 8, 1981, she was the oldest of four children and was the daughter of John Arthur Lynch of Clarksburg, West Virginia and Sherie Lynn Arnold Lynch Cook of Boyne City, Michigan.

She was a 1998 of Gordonsville High School and attended the Cumberland University in Lebanon for one year.

In Nashville at the Centennial Park on West End Avenue on December 29, 2019, she was united in marriage in an intimate ceremony to Richard Jay Scott.

Mrs. Scott was employed at the Under Armour Corporation in Mount Juliet in the shipping department.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Richard, of almost three years and her parents, are Jessica’s three children, a daughter, Maya Johnson and husband, Aaron Chow, of Meridianville, Alabama; two sons, Ian Knuff of Palm Coast, Florida, U. S. Army Private First Class Rylan Knuff of Fort Drum, New York; three sisters, Mindy Lynch and Cindy Shotmiller and husband, Devin, all of Boyne City, Michigan, Ashley Lynch of Clarksburg, West Virginia; granddaughter Katelynn Lee Chow of Meridianville, Alabama.

