Obit – Mrs. Katherine Shores

Mrs. Katherine Shores, of Carthage, died at the age of 80 on Wednesday afternoon, July 20, 2022, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since July 9th of this year.

Her pastor, Eld. Anthony Dixon, will officiate at the 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, July 30th, funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Crypt side services and entombment will be beside her husband at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, July 30th, at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Murfreesboro.

The Shores family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage only on Saturday, July 30th, from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Shores was one of five children of the late Samuel Allen Watson, who died June 26, 1995 at the age of 80, and Elizabeth Aliene Walker Watson, who died September 29, 2005 at the age of 92, and was born Katherine Aliene Watson on September 12, 1941 in the Antioch community of Davidson County.

Mrs. Shores was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Faye Watson, who died at birth.

On April 11, 1964 she was united in marriage to Cannon County native William Jackson Shores, who preceded her in death on December 27, 2019 at the age of 83, following over fifty five years of marriage.

Mrs. Shores was a 1959 graduate of the Lascassas High School and was a licensed Practical Nurse.

Before her retirement she was employed as an L. P. N. in doctor’s offices in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Shores attended the North Carthage Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Malinda Shores Speck and husband, Scott, of South Carthage; a son, Stephen Shores of Murfreesboro; three brothers, Wayne Watson and wife, Glynda, of the Bell Buckle community, Gayland Watson of Woodbury, Carey Watson and wife, Lorie, of the Liberty community in Dekalb County; two grandsons, Kyle Speck and wife, Bethany, Kevin Speck and wife, Blair, all of Lebanon; four great-grandchildren, Nolen Speck, Nathan Speck, Hensley Speck and Landrie Speck.

The Shores family has requested memorials to Joseph’s Storehouse in Lebanon.

