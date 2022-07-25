Obit – Mrs. Mary Bane

Longtime South Carthage resident Mrs. Mary Bane, age 92, now a homemaker of the Elmwood community, died peacefully Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving and caring family at the family’s Massey Hollow Road farm. Under the care of Caris Hospice of Algood, she was pronounced deceased at 11:35 a.m.

Mrs. Bane was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her brother-in-law, Eld. Roger Grisham, officiated at the 11 a.m. Thursday morning, July 21st, funeral services. Burial followed in the Bane family lot in the Prosperity Cemetery in the Prosperity community of Wilson County.

Mrs. Bane, was born Mary Louise Shadowens in the capital city of Charleston in Kanawha County, West Virginia and was one of eleven children of the late John Henry Shadowens, who died December 23, 1973 at the age of 81, and Nannie Nancy Griggs Shadowens, who died November 2, 1977 at the age of 83.

Mrs. Mary was united in marriage in Nashville to Puddle Creek community native, which was in Wilson County, Willie B. Bane on February 3, 1947. They met while she was employed at Tennessee Tufting in Nashville after her family relocated there from West Virginia.

Mr. and Mrs. Bane’s first born children were a set of twins, Don Edward Bane, who lived a few hours after birth and died on March 26, 1949, and the other twin, David Edward Bane, who died on April 8, 1949 at the age of 13 days of age.

They were also preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Jordan “Ben” Bane, who died as the result of a four-wheeler accident on Grant Road in the New Middleton community on October 27, 2002 at the age of 16.

Before her retirement, she was employed at the former Carthage Shirt Corporation and the former Key Hollow Corporation.

She was an accomplished cook, loved her flowers and cherished her family.

Mrs. Bane was saved at the age of 15 and was a devout believer in the Pentecostal faith.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of over seventy five years, former Smith County Road Commissioner Willie B. Bane, are their six children, a daughter, Linda Bane McKinney of Carthage; five sons, Charles Bane of the Bradford Hill community, Bro. Richard Bane and wife, Nola Mofield Bane, of Smithville, Larry Bane and wife, Debbie Caldwell Bane, of South Carthage, Smith County Commissioner Tommy Bane and wife, Deborah West Bane, of the Watervale community, Ronnie Bane and wife, Gena O’Dell Bane, of the Elmwood community; twenty one grandchildren, forty six great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

