Obit – Ms. Patty Schmidt

Ms. Patty Schmidt, of the Brush Creek community, died at the age of 67 at her Northfield Lane home on Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022. She was pronounced deceased at 7:40 a.m. by Avalon Hospice of McMinnville.

Funeral services were conducted Friday afternoon, July 22nd, at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Bro. David Thaxton officiating. Following the services she was transported to Cumberland Family services in Algood to fulfill her wishes to be cremated.

She was one of five children born to the late Marvin Richard “Buster” Barnes, who died at the age of 83 on September 27, 2008, and Veneda Patricia Hodge Barnes, who died at the age of 74 on February 17, 2010, and was born Patricia Joyce Barnes in Warren in Trumbull County, Ohio on March 19, 1955.

A son, Michael Berencsi, died earlier the morning of July 20th in Lee, New Hampshire and she was also preceded in death by a sister, Shelia Barnes Meador, who died along with her husband, Terry Meador, in a motorcycle accident in the Monoville community on June 23, 1984. Mrs. Meador was 21.

Ms. Schmidt was a former over the road truck drive having last driven for Southern Shippers.

She attended the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church in Eastland Heights.

Surviving is her daughter, Crystel Thaxton Barnes and husband, Donald, of Lebanon; her son, Floyd Thaxton Jr. and wife, April Croslin Thaxton, of Alexandria; three brothers, Ricky Barnes and wife, Violet, of Lebanon, Gene Barnes and wife, Cindy, of the Hickman community, Charles Barnes and wife, Dianne, of the Turkey Creek community; daughter-in-law, Colleen Berencsi of Lee, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

